Video of NYERI granny insulting RUTO and GACHAGUA badly – The Ground is shifting!!

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A video has emerged of a Nyeri County granny insulting President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The geezer, who was being interviewed in the local Kikuyu dialect, told the President that he is not governing well despite being elected with a landslide during the 2022 presidential election.

The granny also termed Gachagua as a dung beetle that is used in the Kikuyu community to signify a very stupid person.

"Tell that Ruto he is not governing well, Gachagua ni ndingoingo(yule mnyama wa black hukaa kwa Mavi ya ngombe) hakuna kitu huwa Anasema,, huwa Anashout kama ndingoingo," the granny said.

Here is the video of Nyeri granny abusing Ruto and Gachagua badly for taking the country in the wrong direction.

"tell that Ruto he is not governing well, Gachagua ni ndingoingo(yule mnyama wa black hukaa kwa Mavi ya ngombe) hakuna kitu huwa Anasema,, huwa Anashout kama ndingoingo"... Cucu from Nyeri pic.twitter.com/BMzGy1n6PA — Jame (@Cjamehk) February 14, 2024

