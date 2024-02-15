Video of NYERI granny insulting RUTO and GACHAGUA badly – The Ground is shifting!!

The geezer, who was being interviewed in the local Kikuyu dialect, told
the President that he is not governing well despite being elected with a
landslide during the 2022 presidential election.
The granny also termed Gachagua as a dung beetle that is used in the
Kikuyu community to signify a very stupid person.
"Tell that Ruto he is not
governing well, Gachagua ni ndingoingo(yule mnyama wa black hukaa kwa Mavi ya
ngombe) hakuna kitu huwa Anasema,, huwa Anashout kama ndingoingo," the
granny said.
Here is the video of Nyeri
granny abusing Ruto and Gachagua badly for taking the country in the wrong
direction.
