GACHAGUA lectures Kiambu residents after they heckled RUTO and his men – Says that behaviour is for RAILA’S ODM.

Speaking in the Limuru constituency, Gachagua said it was
shameful for the residents to heckle the president, who had visited the region
to bring development.
Gachagua, who strongly condemned
the incident, said the unruly behaviour should be left to the Orange Democratic
Movement (ODM) members and the opposition.
While likening Ruto to a king,
Gachagua said such behaviour would not be condoned in the Mt Kenya region and
that whoever was against any leader's speech should keep silent and vote them
out during the election period.
"Kiambu residents embarrassed me. Heckling in front of the king has never happened in Mt. Kenya.
"This is ODM's behaviour. We will not accept that kind of behaviour.
"Ruto is our king, and we must respect him.
"The president of Kenya has come to bring us development; you bring shame in front of the president in an area where we are people of honour.
"I want to tell the governor, MP from today on, we cannot
accept that behaviour on the mountain," Gachagua said furiously.
The heckling started when area
leaders led by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi started attacking local leaders
led by Thika Town MP, Alice Ng’ang’a.
