AG JUSTIN MUTURI throws RUTO under the bus as he reveals the illegalities and blunders he committed – Look! This may not end well

While appearing before the
Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), Muturi disclosed that the omnibus
bill seeking to transfer the custody of the public seal of the Republic of
Kenya from his office to that of the Head of Public Service as well as
regularise the positions of the Cabinet Administrative Secretaries did not
originate from the Cabinet but State House.
Muturi told MPs he is aware that
the National Government Administration Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has elicited
mixed reactions, especially on the proposal to transfer the custody of the seal
to the office of the Head of Public Service headed by Felix Koskei.
“The bill was at some point
brought to the AG. I know many people are asking us where this bill came from
but let me leave this matter to this committee,” Muturi stated.
According to Muturi, the bill
was only brought to his office at some point but did not follow the normal
procedure.
He said before a bill is
published it starts with a policy that is approved by Parliament and later
submitted to the Executive which extracts issues they feel require legislation,
and once this is done it is submitted to the cabinet for approval and
publication.
“Once this is done our office
publicises the bill which takes the names of the leader of the majority party
or the committee because the executive does not sit in the house, but on this
bill, I just want to say that I haven’t seen this process done on it and I know
this committee has been given a brief on it.”
“At least now there is an existing office of the secretary to the cabinet who communicates all the decisions of the cabinet.
"If she appeared here and said that she never saw it
then she was right,” he added in reference to submissions made by Secretary to
the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau on Monday.
