AG JUSTIN MUTURI throws RUTO under the bus as he reveals the illegalities and blunders he committed – Look! This may not end well

AG JUSTIN MUTURI throws RUTO under the bus as he reveals the illegalities and blunders he committed





Thursday February 15, 2024

- Attorney General Justin Muturi has disowned some of the illegalities that President William Ruto and his government are committing.

While appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), Muturi disclosed that the omnibus bill seeking to transfer the custody of the public seal of the Republic of Kenya from his office to that of the Head of Public Service as well as regularise the positions of the Cabinet Administrative Secretaries did not originate from the Cabinet but State House.

Muturi told MPs he is aware that the National Government Administration Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has elicited mixed reactions, especially on the proposal to transfer the custody of the seal to the office of the Head of Public Service headed by Felix Koskei.

“The bill was at some point brought to the AG. I know many people are asking us where this bill came from but let me leave this matter to this committee,” Muturi stated.

According to Muturi, the bill was only brought to his office at some point but did not follow the normal procedure.

He said before a bill is published it starts with a policy that is approved by Parliament and later submitted to the Executive which extracts issues they feel require legislation, and once this is done it is submitted to the cabinet for approval and publication.

“Once this is done our office publicises the bill which takes the names of the leader of the majority party or the committee because the executive does not sit in the house, but on this bill, I just want to say that I haven’t seen this process done on it and I know this committee has been given a brief on it.”

“At least now there is an existing office of the secretary to the cabinet who communicates all the decisions of the cabinet.

"If she appeared here and said that she never saw it then she was right,” he added in reference to submissions made by Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST