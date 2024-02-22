VERA SIDIKA trashes marriage and explains why she will never get married again - Once bitten, twice shy!

Interacting with fans
during a Question and Answer session on her Instagram, Vera asserted that she
will never get married again.
She dismissed marriage
as a trap and said it denied her freedom.
“Would you still give marriage a chance?” asked a fan, to which she
responded, “Never, it’s a trap, I love my
freedom.”
Vera further said breaking up with Brown Mauzo was the best decision she ever made for herself and her kids, adding that she is genuinely and happily living her life
now.
“Are you genuinely happy? Wish you all the best in
everything,” quizzed another
fan.
“Won’t lie, the happiest I’ve ever been. I love being
single to be honest,” Vera
responded.
By the time she left
her marriage, she was done emotionally, physically, and mentally.
“I was done emotionally,
physically, and mentally. So it was easy and the best decision I have ever
made. I chose me and wanted the best for my kids,” she explained.
Vera and Brown Mauzo announced their breakup last year.
They
broke the news on social media and said they had realized that the relationship was no longer
serving them and could therefore not move forward together.
