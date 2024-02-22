VERA SIDIKA trashes marriage and explains why she will never get married again - Once bitten, twice shy!





Thursday, February 22, 2024 - Socialite Vera Sidika has shared her views about marriage after parting ways with the father of her children, Brown Mauzo.

Interacting with fans during a Question and Answer session on her Instagram, Vera asserted that she will never get married again.

She dismissed marriage as a trap and said it denied her freedom.

“Would you still give marriage a chance?” asked a fan, to which she responded, “Never, it’s a trap, I love my freedom.”

Vera further said breaking up with Brown Mauzo was the best decision she ever made for herself and her kids, adding that she is genuinely and happily living her life now.

“Are you genuinely happy? Wish you all the best in everything,” quizzed another fan.

“Won’t lie, the happiest I’ve ever been. I love being single to be honest,” Vera responded.

By the time she left her marriage, she was done emotionally, physically, and mentally.

“I was done emotionally, physically, and mentally. So it was easy and the best decision I have ever made. I chose me and wanted the best for my kids,” she explained.

Vera and Brown Mauzo announced their breakup last year.

They broke the news on social media and said they had realized that the relationship was no longer serving them and could therefore not move forward together.

