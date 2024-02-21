The body of a young man who went missing in November last year found dumped at City Mortuary by the police - This is heartbreaking.

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - The body of a young man who went missing on November 8, 2023, was reportedly found dumped at the city mortuary, leaving his family devastated.

The deceased man, identified as Kelvin, was last seen in Nairobi’s Westlands area before he went missing.

His family has been desperately looking for him, only to be informed that his body was lying at the city mortuary.

Police took the body to the mortuary on 8th November, the same day he went missing.

However, they did not inform his family about this death despite having his personal details.

The family was shocked to find out that he was already dead after visiting the city mortuary yesterday.

“It's really unfortunate that the police can hold someone's information for that long without reaching the family.

"This printout information is dated 30th November 2023, we've been looking for the guy all along only to find out he was taken to city mortuary on 8th November,’’ wrote an X user who is close to the deceased.













