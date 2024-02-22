A beautiful lady who has been conning Mpesa Operators caught red-handed in Thika (VIDEO).

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A young lady who has been conning unsuspecting Mpesa operators was caught flat-flooded trying to carry out her criminal activities.

She went to an Mpesa shop posing as an employee of Safaricom and tried to con the operator, only to be busted.

In the video, the suspected con lady, who claims to be a student, is seen crying and begging for mercy after being cornered.

She calls a phone number that she claims belongs to her employer (Safaricom) but the phone is picked up by an inmate from Kamiti.

A man is heard in the video saying that the same lady with her gang recently stole Ksh 300,000 in a nearby Mpesa shop.

She was taken to Makongeni police station in Thika.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.