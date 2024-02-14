"Valentine is beautiful over here”- Actress/ billionaire’s wife, REGINA DANIELS, writes as she shows off a Lexus SUV gift


Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Actress Regina Daniels Nwoko has shared a video of herself receiving a Bulletproof Lexus SUV.

The mum of two shared photos and videos of herself with the wonder wheel and wrote;

‘Valentine is beautiful over here’

See more photos below





See the videos below 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments