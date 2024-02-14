"Valentine is beautiful over here”- Actress/ billionaire’s wife, REGINA DANIELS, writes as she shows off a Lexus SUV gift



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Actress Regina Daniels Nwoko has shared a video of herself receiving a Bulletproof Lexus SUV.

The mum of two shared photos and videos of herself with the wonder wheel and wrote;

‘Valentine is beautiful over here’

"Valentine is beautiful over here”- Actress/ billionaire’s wife, REGINA DANIELS, writes as she shows off a Lexus SUV gift pic.twitter.com/fPvfdBKy5H — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 14, 2024