“You can’t blame your parents or everyone around you for how you behave” ALEX slams those who use “childhood trauma” as an excuse for their actions

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Big Brother star, Alex Asuogha, has slammed people who use “childhood trauma” as an excuse for their ill actions.
Alex had earlier disagreed with the opinion of a therapist
who said that self-isolation when overwhelmed, could mean that a person had to
solve a lot of problems alone as a child.
In response, Alex took to her Instastories to ask people to
stop blaming their parents and everyone around them for how they behave as
adults.
She argued that some people had amazing childhoods but had
experiences as adults that affected them in one way or the other.
She pointed out that although childhood trauma exists,
people should stop using it to excuse their bad attitudes or their poor life
adaptation skills.
Read what she wrote below
