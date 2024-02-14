Official PHOTOs from USHER and JENNIFER GOICOECHEA's wedding



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea secretly said "I do" on Sunday, Feb. 11, after the Super Bowl.

According to People, Usher, 45, who headlined the 2024 Super Bowl married his music executive girlfriend, 40, in an intimate Las Vegas wedding.

Not long after Usher left the biggest stage in the world headlining the Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, he and longtime girlfriend Goicoechea made their way a few miles up the road to Vegas Weddings' drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane. There, they tied the knot.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the singer told People in an exclusive statement. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

In the new photos shared with the publication from the happy day, the Usher beams at Goicoechea, who is holding a bouquet of red peonies and white roses, which match a red flower affixed to Usher's lapel.

See below.