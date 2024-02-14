Official PHOTOs from USHER and JENNIFER GOICOECHEA's wedding

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea secretly said "I do" on Sunday, Feb. 11, after the Super Bowl.
According to People, Usher, 45, who headlined the 2024 Super
Bowl married his music executive girlfriend, 40, in an intimate Las Vegas
wedding.
Not long after Usher left the biggest stage in the world headlining
the Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, he and longtime
girlfriend Goicoechea made their way a few miles up the road to Vegas Weddings'
drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane. There, they tied the knot.
"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took
the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las
Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the
singer told People in an exclusive statement. "They both look forward to
continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank
everyone for the well wishes."
In the new photos shared with the publication from the happy
day, the Usher beams at Goicoechea, who is holding a bouquet of red peonies and
white roses, which match a red flower affixed to Usher's lapel.
See below.
