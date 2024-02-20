US man sues Powerball lottery after he won $320million and was denied the prize money



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – A Washington, D.C man has sued Powerball for $340million after he claimed he was denied prize money despite having the winning numbers that were displayed on the website.

John Cheeks purchased a Powerball ticket on January 6, 2023, and chose his numbers based on his family members' birthdays.

He missed watching the live drawing the following day but discovered on January 8 that his numbers matched what he found on the D.C. lottery website and saw the whopping $320million prize.

'I got a little excited, but I didn't shout, I didn't scream. I just politely called a friend. I took a picture as he recommended, and that was it. I went to sleep,' Cheeks told News4.

He soon realized the numbers on the website and ticket did not match the numbers that were drawn on TV, even though his numbers were displayed online for three days, the lawsuit claimed.

According to the filing, the lottery contractor, Taoti Enterprises, made a 'mistake' and posted the wrong winning numbers on the website.

Cheeks' lawsuit has requested that Powerball pay him the winnings from the ticket he thought he held, plus an additional $72,000 per day of interest payments 'due for failure to pay.'

The amount equals roughly $340million.

Cheeks said he didn't rush to claim his prize as he was busy with his job.

He is working on creating a home trust bank that would provide individuals with loans who don't qualify for traditional mortgages.

'The crisis of the homeownership situation here in the District, Virginia and Maryland,' he said.

'Tent cities over at the State Department. Tent cities at Union Station.'

According to the legal documents, Cheeks discovered his fortune was threatened after he went to a licensed lottery retailer and his prize was denied.

He then moved on to the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming prize center, where he received another denial and a request from a claims officer.

Cheeks said the officer told him his ticket was not valid and that he should 'just throw it in the trash can.'

'And I gave him a stern look. I said, "In the trash can?"' He then recalled the officer confirmed that he should throw the ticket away and said: 'You're not gonna get paid.'

Against the officer's orders, Cheeks kept the ticket and stored it in a safe deposit box before he reached out to a lawyer for help.

'They have said that one of their contractors made a mistake. I haven't seen the evidence to support that yet,' Cheek's lawyer, Richard Evans, told News4.

'Even if a mistake was made, the question becomes: "What do you do about that?"' he said, before adding a similar case occurred in Iowa, and that the contractor paid the winnings out to the plaintiff.