UHURU’s family member says he is ready to organize a handshake between the former president and GACHAGUA

On Saturday, Gachagua, who had
not been seeing eye to eye with the former president, said he is ready to
reconcile with him for the sake of unity in the Mt Kenya region.
Speaking on Wednesday, Uhuru's
first cousin Captain (Rtd) Kung'u Muigai, emphasized the need for both Uhuru and
Gachagua to overcome political differences and collaborate for the growth and
unity of the region.
He called for support for
Gachagua's outreach efforts from leaders drawn from all political
affiliations, acknowledging him as the most senior politician in the region at
present.
"As elders in the Mt Kenya
region, we welcome the move for the two leaders to unite, and we are prepared
to facilitate any meeting, whether it is a handshake or a sit-down, for the
sake of the region's growth," Kung'u said.
Kungu further cautioned against
leaders fueling the division between Gachagua and Uhuru, noting that it’s the
community that would suffer most if the two (Uhuru and Gachagua) continue
facing each other politically.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments