UHURU’s family member says he is ready to organize a handshake between the former president and GACHAGUA





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family members has said he is ready to organize a handshake between the retired President and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Saturday, Gachagua, who had not been seeing eye to eye with the former president, said he is ready to reconcile with him for the sake of unity in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Wednesday, Uhuru's first cousin Captain (Rtd) Kung'u Muigai, emphasized the need for both Uhuru and Gachagua to overcome political differences and collaborate for the growth and unity of the region.

He called for support for Gachagua's outreach efforts from leaders drawn from all political affiliations, acknowledging him as the most senior politician in the region at present.

"As elders in the Mt Kenya region, we welcome the move for the two leaders to unite, and we are prepared to facilitate any meeting, whether it is a handshake or a sit-down, for the sake of the region's growth," Kung'u said.

Kungu further cautioned against leaders fueling the division between Gachagua and Uhuru, noting that it’s the community that would suffer most if the two (Uhuru and Gachagua) continue facing each other politically.

