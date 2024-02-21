Mum receives heat for supporting son's "toxicity" after proudly sharing bitter note he wrote to a girl because she rejected him



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – A mother has been called out for hailing her son, Adrian, after he wrote a toxic letter to a girl who rejected him.

The boy's teacher intercepted the note before it could get to the girl and told the boy's mother about her son's action.

However, rather than correct her son, the mum proudly shared the letter online.

It reads: "Dear Serenity,

"I don't hope you have a good Valentine's Day. I also hope you have a horrible day… your gonna hate me okay.

"I'm bout to roast you okay. Here we go.

"Tell me why your mum so fat when she jump she broke the earth's core.

"Your so ugly even shren said why your so ugly you so dumb. When someone said what 1 + 1 you said 22.

"You so dumb your IQ is 1.

"Your mum so fat that when she was a kid she was already 1,000 pounds.

You so ugly that you got an award how ugly you are."

The boy's mother seemed proud of her son for writing it.

She wrote alongside the letter: "Don't ever play with my son. If you know my son, you know how sweet he is. He was hurt and the DC in him came out. Them NC girls can't take him. He went viral on Twitter man."

She has been called out for supporting toxic behaviour in her son but the mother has remained unremorseful.