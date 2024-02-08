UHURU and MUSEVENI are up to something big as they meet days after US Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN’s phone call

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is on a mission to bring peace to the region and is not leaving anything to chance.

Days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called him on the phone to discuss regional peace and the issue of East Africa’s leadership, Uhuru met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to discuss matters related to East African Peace

In a high-profile meeting, it was reported that the main agenda was the tensions within the East Africa region which has become a growing concern.

Announcing the meeting, Museveni stated, “This afternoon at State House Entebbe, I met with the Facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi Peace Process, H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the regional mandate alongside recent developments in Eastern DRC”.

Further, Museveni lauded the former President for doing a commendable job in restoring peace, particularly with the growing tensions in DRC Congo.

Recently, DRC and Rwanda failed to agree on matters of security with Rwanda being accused of hosting and funding M23 rebels.

Rwanda in their response, however, denied any association with the rebels, terming the accusations as baseless.

Additionally, Burundi closed its border with Rwanda without issuing prior notice, a matter that has exacerbated the East Africa tensions.

Currently, Uhuru Kenyatta serves as the East African Countries Peace Facilitator, a role he acquired after retiring as Kenya’s president.

With this position, the former President will be expected to push for reconciliation efforts between the countries with the diplomatic tiffs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST