UHURU and MUSEVENI are up to something big as they meet days after US Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN’s phone call

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is on a mission to bring peace to the region and is not leaving anything to chance.
Days after US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken called him on the phone to discuss regional peace and the issue of East Africa’s
leadership, Uhuru met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to discuss matters
related to East African Peace
In a high-profile meeting, it was reported
that the main agenda was the tensions within the East Africa region which has
become a growing concern.
Announcing the meeting, Museveni stated, “This
afternoon at State House Entebbe, I met with the Facilitator of the EAC-led
Nairobi Peace Process, H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the
regional mandate alongside recent developments in Eastern DRC”.
Further, Museveni lauded the former President
for doing a commendable job in restoring peace, particularly with the growing
tensions in DRC Congo.
Recently, DRC and Rwanda failed to agree
on matters of security with Rwanda being accused of hosting and funding M23
rebels.
Rwanda in their response, however, denied
any association with the rebels, terming the accusations as baseless.
Additionally, Burundi closed its border with
Rwanda without issuing prior notice, a matter that has exacerbated the East
Africa tensions.
Currently, Uhuru Kenyatta serves as the East
African Countries Peace Facilitator, a role he acquired after retiring as
Kenya’s president.
With this position, the former President will
be expected to push for reconciliation efforts between the countries with the
diplomatic tiffs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
