I don’t mind being called ZAKAYO for making things happen in Kenya – RUTO tells Japanese forum



Thursday, February 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has maintained that he will continue pushing for the economic transformation of Kenya despite facing criticism from a section of Kenyans.

Speaking in Tokyo on Wednesday, the President said despite being called various names back home, he will stand by his firm decisions to put the country on the right path.

"I don't mind people calling me names. I will continue to do the right thing for our country irrespective of the names people call me including Zakayo," Ruto said.

The Head of State added that when you do the right thing, your conscience is clear.

In May 2023, the name Zakayo surfaced on social platforms in the wake of new tax proposals made by the Ruto-led administration.

They likened Ruto to Zacchaeus (Zakayo in Swahili), who climbed the Sycamore tree to see Jesus, according to the Bible.

In the Bible, specifically the New Testament, Zacchaeus was a tax collector in the city of Jericho.

Tax collectors like Zacchaeus were often perceived as corrupt and dishonest, as they would sometimes collect more taxes than required and keep the excess for themselves. This led to resentment and disdain from the local population.

The President seems to have embraced the nickname; 'Zakayo'.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.