UDA's sudden support for RAILA is perplexing as AISHA JUMWA also endorses BABA for the AU job – Look!



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Aisha Jumwa has also thrown her weight behind opposition leader Raila Odinga's bid for the Africa Union Commission chairperson role.

Speaking in Malindi, Kilifi County, CS Jumwa said Raila, widely recognized as a champion of democracy and Pan-Africanism, is the best fit for the job.

The former Malindi member of parliament pledged to pray for the former prime minister to clinch the coveted seat.

"Katika wale watu tunawaenzi na mimi nataka tuwaombee kabisa ni Raila Odinga.

"Nataka kumwombea Raila Odinga akue chairman of AU. Ameyatenda mengi katika nchi yetu...Akiwa anatunukiwa sisi ni nani tukatae.

"Nataka nimwombee mungu matamanio ya mwoyo wake yakawezekutimia," Jumwa said.

Loosely translated; "Among the people we honour and I want to pray for is Raila Odinga.

"I want to pray for Raila Odinga to become the chairman of the AU. He has done a lot for our country...When he is honoured, who are we to refuse?

"I want to pray to God that the desires of his heart may be fulfilled."

Raila's bid to succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat at AU has received overwhelming support from leaders in President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition's Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST