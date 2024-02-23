UDA senator who was once employed by PASTOR NG’ANG’A reveals the crazy life of the controversial cleric



Friday, February 23, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator has revealed the crazy life of controversial pastor and Neno Evangelism Ministry founder pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Kiambu County Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa revealed that he was once employed by Ng’ang’a and he used to pay him Sh 30,000 monthly.

Thang’wa said from the salary he was paid, he was supposed to pay 10 percent tithe to Ng’ang’a’s church every month.

“From the salary, one was expected to offer 10 percent tithe of their salary as an offering,” Thang’wa said.

Explaining how the system worked, the senator added that his salary was never slashed as they were good friends with the pastor at the time, whereas some of the employees would, unfortunately, get less money than in previous months.

“What have you done this month? How much do I pay you for that? Ksh15,000? This month you get Ksh5,000,”

“Thang’wa recalled Ng’ang’a’s statements while making the payments to other employees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST