This is what DAVID NDII has said after he was body-shamed for being fat and accused of looting public funds.

Friday, February 23, 2024 - President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Dr David Ndii, has responded to concerns raised by his critics over his weight, following a photo that trended on social media for the better part of Thursday.
The photo which was widely shared on social media, showed
Ndii's metamorphosis from a lean man when he was in the opposition to a fat man
after joining Ruto’s government.
Many Kenyans accused Ndii of being overweight while others
accused him of being fat after looting public money.
However, in a rejoinder on Friday, Ndii termed the critics as
'imbeciles' who are fond of wasting time to talk about issues that are of no
importance to the general public.
Further, he voiced concerns about how such a topic would
trend on social media, questioning the tweeps' Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
levels.
"To be overweight is a remediable personal challenge of little or no consequence to the general public.
"To be empty-headed is an
incurable societal burden," Ndii stated.
"Ũrimũ ndũrĩ ndawa (stupidity has no cure). To have so
many imbeciles with nothing better to talk on a public platform is a national
tragedy."
