Twitter user explains why he wasn't bothered dating a lady who can't cook for over two years



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – A Twitter user has explained why he wasn't bothered dating a lady who can't cook for over years.

@jayy_ayofe in the tweet he shared, stated that he wasn't bothered about dating because he knew he wasn't going to marry her.

He tweeted;

“Dated someone that couldn’t exactly cook for 2 years plus and I don’t think it’s such a big deal fr. It wasn’t a big deal because I knew from the very first day we were never getting married”