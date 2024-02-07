TV personality HOWARD STERN mocks comedian TREVOR NOAH, says he had a 'cheerleader' energy at the Grammys



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – TV personality Howard Stern has mocked comedian Trevor Noah over his recent outing at the Grammys.

While the South African-born comedian has received widespread praise over how he hosted the Grammys, Howard described Trevor as a "cheerleader" who should have been a roastmaster.

At his SiriusXM show, Howard played a few clips from Trevor's monologue where he called Mark Ronson a "legend" and heaped praise on Grammy winner 21 Savage. He also played the monologue where Trevor talked about Savage's detail-oriented financial nature and even his “great ass” before adding, "No one is safe, no one is off limits from my admiration, and you will hear it tonight!“

Howard did cut Trevor some slack, acknowledging hosting a major awards show's an impossible job -- and pointed to Jo Koy's disastrous Golden Globes monologue as a prime example of a host trying "to make a few jokes and they almost f***ing killed the guy."

Howard however seems to be in the minority as Noah has been getting praises from so many people including Taylor Swift who said he did a "beautiful job" in a sweet backstage moment.