Rapper CHRISEAN ROCK sued for alleged assault at TAMAR BRAXTON show

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – American rapper, Chrisean Rock has been sued over a brawl that allegedly took place during a Tamar Braxton show.
TMZ reported that TV personality James Wright is
suing Chrisean, claiming she attacked him at a club show back in November, an
incident he says led to multiple face lacerations and two broken teeth.
It has been reported earlier that James Wright was
reportedly hospitalized after Tamar's show in Downtown Los Angeles.
Tamar talked about the alleged incident during an IG Live
where she said Chrisean thought she was supposed to have a bigger role in the
show and apparently became agitated when she was told that wasn't the case.
In the suit, James who sang as backup for Tamar Braxton,
said he told Rock she was supposed to only come onstage for the twerk portion
at the end of the night. He said he told her she was not in the properly
designated area and that’s when she allegedly hit him.
Wright claims Rock struck him several times using a hand
with "large champion style rings" that caused the lacerations and
broken teeth. He also claims she called him a homophobic slur in the aftermath
of the alleged assault.
Wright said he was sent to the hospital and also had to
consult with a dentist and plastic surgeon in the aftermath of the alleged
incident.
He is now suing Chrisean for assault, battery, and emotional
distress. He’s seeking compensation for his medical bills, among other damages.
