Rapper CHRISEAN ROCK sued for alleged assault at TAMAR BRAXTON show



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – American rapper, Chrisean Rock has been sued over a brawl that allegedly took place during a Tamar Braxton show.

TMZ reported that TV personality James Wright is suing Chrisean, claiming she attacked him at a club show back in November, an incident he says led to multiple face lacerations and two broken teeth.

It has been reported earlier that James Wright was reportedly hospitalized after Tamar's show in Downtown Los Angeles.

Tamar talked about the alleged incident during an IG Live where she said Chrisean thought she was supposed to have a bigger role in the show and apparently became agitated when she was told that wasn't the case.

In the suit, James who sang as backup for Tamar Braxton, said he told Rock she was supposed to only come onstage for the twerk portion at the end of the night. He said he told her she was not in the properly designated area and that’s when she allegedly hit him.

Wright claims Rock struck him several times using a hand with "large champion style rings" that caused the lacerations and broken teeth. He also claims she called him a homophobic slur in the aftermath of the alleged assault.

Wright said he was sent to the hospital and also had to consult with a dentist and plastic surgeon in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

He is now suing Chrisean for assault, battery, and emotional distress. He’s seeking compensation for his medical bills, among other damages.