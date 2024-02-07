Those wishing RUTO to fail are in for a rude shock, support him or perish – UHURU's cousin KUNG'U MUIGAI tells Mt. Kenya

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's first cousin Captain (Rtd) Kung'u Muigai, and the patron of Kiama Kiama, has told residents of Mt. Kenya to support President William Ruto’s government for their own good.

In a statement, Kung'u called on Kenyans to give Ruto ample time to deliver on his campaign promises.

“We should support the government instead of criticizing it daily and this is a clarion call to all Mount Kenya people and leaders,” he said.

"The government took power, and it is time for everyone now to do his job and others to wait for elections in 2027.

"That person who is telling you that the government can fall, governments don't fall, even if it's headed by a boy don't play with it."

According to Kung'u Muigai, the entire Mt. Kenya should rally behind the Kenya Kwanza regardless of their political affiliations.

He highlighted key government priorities such as ensuring food security, job creation, and providing universal healthcare to all Kenyans.

Kung'u said this while addressing concerns raised by certain Murang’a leaders who criticized the government for the arrest of individuals suspected to be members of the Mungiki sect.

Kung'u assured the public that Kiama Kiama had successfully resolved the matter as the officers who made the arrest were non-Kikuyus and mistook the gathering for something sinister.

He revealed having discussions with leaders from Murang’a and Nyeri, confirming that the matter had been resolved and there was no cause for alarm.

