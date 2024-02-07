You are ignorant and a big fool – WETANGULA now insults RAILA as he reveals why Kenyans must pay RUTO’s Housing Levy which was declared unconstitutional



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being ignorant of the law after the latter had publicly questioned the speaker's eligibility.

During a rally in Kamukunji, Raila noted that Wetangula was not in a position to appeal the High Court's ruling at the Supreme Court.

"Speakers across the world do not have the power to appeal. He (Wetangula) was there when the bill was passed as faulty as it is. He oversaw it," Raila stated.

However, Wetangula retaliated by accusing Raila of failure to understand the Constitution and consequently misleading the public.

He emphasised that Raila was being misled by his advisers to utter such remarks. Wetangula expressed that he respected Raila, however his recent remarks were embarrassing.

"It is quite embarrassing for the Former Prime Minister to be making statements that portray him, his advisers or handlers, as being ignorant of the law in particular on the role of the Speaker of the National Assembly," he added.

According to Wetangula, during the Finance Act 2023 case in the High Court, Parliament was sued among others.

He noted that Parliament was not satisfied by the ruling and followed its constitutional right to appeal.

He quoted Article 95 of the Constitution where the speaker is mandated to be the presiding officer of the National Assembly on any matter filed by or against Parliament relating to the discharge of its legislative functions.

Wetangula emphasised that Raila was aware of this role since he served as an MP before.

"Raila who is a seasoned legislator of many years knows this very well that in Court proceedings by or against the Speaker of the National Assembly, it is the Speaker of the National Assembly who has the legal duty to appear in court and defend the case," the Speaker asserted.

He further noted that the National Assembly was only in court after being sued; it was not out of its own volition.

He thus advised Raila's allies to familiarise themselves with the Constitution to avoid making similar remarks in the future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST