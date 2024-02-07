BABU OWINO challenges RUTO to give MRADI gas explosion victims his affordable houses since they are now homeless



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has challenged President William Ruto to assist victims of the Embakasi gas inferno with his affordable houses since many are homeless.

Speaking on Tuesday when he accompanied former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in touring the site of the incident, Babu Owino revealed that there were empty houses in Ngara, wondering why they remained unused when the victims of the gas explosion disaster remained homeless.

"The president should note that these Kenyans have nowhere to go and they are over 300 in number. They should be given the completed units because they are the real hustlers.

"If he (Ruto) is genuine, he should hand the houses to the victims," Babu said

On his part, Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga demanded that the government compensate each of the said victims with no less than Sh 500,000.

Raila blamed the tragedy on the side of the government, whose agencies he said were negligent.

"Each family affected by last week’s fire caused by the gas explosion in Embakasi should be given a cash compensation of KSh 500,000.

"This is pure negligence on the part of the Kenya Kwanza administration," Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST