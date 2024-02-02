This is what RUTO told NETANYAHU over ISRAEL-HAMAS conflict – He has finally seen the light like the South African Heroes.





Friday, February 2, 2024 - President William Ruto on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where they discussed the bilateral trade between Kenya and Israel and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a Palestine-based military group.

In a social media post after the conversation, Ruto said he raised concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“I have expressed Kenya's concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza where the loss of lives has reached unacceptable levels,” Ruto noted.

He further highlighted the need for the two states to resolve the issues resulting from the war and advocated for peace for the sake of the thousands of families affected.

“I underscored Kenya’s belief in a two-state solution that would allow a peaceful side-by-side existence of the states of Israel and Palestine,” he noted.

The President also hoped that the war, which has attracted global attention prompting South Africa to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), would end.

“I am hopeful of an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza,” Ruto added.

Last year after the Hamas raid in Israel, Ruto termed the Hamas group as a terrorist group and urged Israel to bring the culprits to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST