This is how murder suspect KEVIN KANGETHE escaped from Muthaiga Police Station – This is very embarrassing to our corrupt police force!!

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how murder suspect Kevin Kangethe escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on Wednesday evening.

Kangethe had been arrested by Interpol over the murder of his girlfriend in the United States and he was waiting to be extradited to Boston to face murder charges.

However, in what can be described as an embarrassment to the Kenyan police, Kangethe slipped out of a police station cell and jumped into a matatu on Thika Road.

According to police, Kangethe had been removed from his cells after the lawyer came to the station and said he wanted to have a word with him ahead of the planned hearing of his extradition case on Friday, February 9.

The lawyer identified as John Maina Ndegwa who introduced himself to the officers as a personal advocate to Kangethe, said he wished to talk to him. Ndegwa is among those who appeared for him last week in court.

The officers agreed to his request removed the prisoner from the cells and took him to one of the anti-crime offices leaving them there.

Other officials argued the meeting should have taken place across the counter at the report office.

After a short meeting, the prisoner escaped by running away and leaving the advocate behind, police said.

The officers who were manning the fugitive said they realized Kangethe had escaped after walking back into the room and found the lawyer there alone.

They raised the alarm and rushed out after seeing Kangethe race towards Thika Road.

Kangethe then jumped onto a matatu that was at the bus stop and asked the driver to take off amid shouts from the officers who were chasing him. It vanished.

Police say they have details of the matatu and efforts to trace the crew and owner were ongoing. Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said a fresh search for him began immediately.

Already four police officers and a lawyer are in custody over Kangethe’s disappearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.