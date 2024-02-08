Embu teacher takes his own life after being rejected by his ex-girlfriend, leaves note asking to be buried on Valentine’s Day with ex-girlfriend reading the eulogy





Thursday, February 8, 2024 - A young teacher from Embu took his own life on Wednesday, February 7, after he was rejected by his ex-girlfriend.

He left a note saying that he could not envision his ex-girlfriend falling in love with someone else, hence the decision to commit suicide.

He further laid out details of how he would want his sendoff to be conducted.

He indicated that he wanted to be laid to rest on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“Just decided to rest in peace. I have tried all means but it has been in vain,” the suicide note read in part.

He further left the contacts of his girlfriend, remarking that she should be the one to read his eulogy.

The departed teacher tasked his relatives to search if he had any kids elsewhere so that they could be beneficiaries of his estate.

He revealed that he had spoken with 17 people over his estranged relationship but no one had bothered to listen or offer advice to him.

“I have pleaded with (the ex-girlfriend) but all has fallen on deaf ears,” he regretted.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.