Embu teacher takes his own life after being rejected by his ex-girlfriend, leaves note asking to be buried on Valentine’s Day with ex-girlfriend reading the eulogy

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - A young teacher from Embu took his own life on Wednesday, February 7, after he was rejected by his ex-girlfriend.
He left a note saying
that he could not envision his ex-girlfriend falling in love with someone else,
hence the decision to commit suicide.
He further laid out
details of how he would want his sendoff to be conducted.
He indicated that he
wanted to be laid to rest on Valentine’s Day, February 14.
“Just decided to rest in peace. I have
tried all means but it has been in vain,” the suicide note read in part.
He further left the contacts of his
girlfriend, remarking that she should be the one to read his eulogy.
The departed teacher tasked his relatives
to search if he had any kids elsewhere so that they could be beneficiaries of
his estate.
He revealed that he had spoken with 17 people over his estranged relationship but no one had bothered to listen or offer advice to him.
“I have pleaded with (the ex-girlfriend) but all has fallen on deaf ears,” he regretted.
