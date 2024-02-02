"They're gonna throw it back in your face" SHAQ says men should never open up emotionally to a woman



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Shaquille O'Neal, better known as Shaq, has revealed that he never opens up emotionally to women.

When asked on The Big Podcast why he doesn't open up to his partners, the NBA legend replied: "Whenever something goes down, they throw it back in your face."

Shaq is divorced and has since struggled to hold down a relationship long-term.

In the past, the Hall of Famer has admitted to "making mistakes" and being "greedy" in his first marriage.

Watch him speak in the video below.