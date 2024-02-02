Stray bullet kills 12-year-old girl outside her school in South Africa



Friday, February 2, 2024 – Western Cape police in South Africa on Thursday, said a man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl, Firdous Kleinsmidt.

The girl was killed when she was struck by a stray bullet outside her Cape Town school on Tuesday, January 20, 2024.

Kleinsmidt, who was in Grade 7 at Leglaasi Nieyah Primary School, was shot while waiting for her scholar transport.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Anti-Gang Unit officers arrested a 27-year-old man in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, on Wednesday afternoon.

He added the shooting happened at around 11:20 on Tuesday.

According to reports, the girl was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs and was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

"She was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel," said Swartbooi

The suspect will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Friday, February 2.

Firdous was buried on Wednesday afternoon.

Beacon Valley residents gathered afterwards to protest her murder.

The chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, said the community was angered by the incident, along with crime in the area.