Bride crawls a distance to present cake to her in-laws in trending VIDEO



Friday, February 23, 2024 – A bride is trending for crawling in her flowing wedding dress to present a cake to her in-laws.

In a video taken at the wedding reception, the bride is seen crawling from the end of the hall while her in-laws waited behind a table at another end of the hall.

The bride holds the cake on one hand and struggles to hold her gown with the other hand to keep herself from tripping while crawling.

Obviously struggling, the wife is seen frowning at some point as she continues with her assignment.

Guests watch her but no one moves to help.

Eventually, she reaches the table where her in-laws are and they collect the cake from her before helping her up and hugging her.

Later in the clip, the bride is seen kneeling for her groom.

See below.