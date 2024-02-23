Talk show host, WENDY WILLIAMS, diagnosed with Dementia, Primary progressive Aphasia

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Daytime talk show legend, Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
Wendy Williams’ team confirmed her diagnosis in a press
release on Thursday, February 22.
Over the past few years,
questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process
information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when
she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty
understanding financial transactions.
In 2023, after undergoing a
battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary
progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition
affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a
progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already
presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.
Wendy would not have received
confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current
care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at
Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the
medical care she requires.
The decision to share this
news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate
for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about
aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing
similar circumstances. Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia
and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when
they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.
There is hope that with early
detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be
eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and
care they deserve and need.
Wendy is still able to do
many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of
humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and
that her needs are addressed.
She is appreciative of the
many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.
Aphasia is a condition that affects language and
communication abilities, while FTD is a disorder that impacts behavior and
cognitive functions.
Williams made a name for herself as the host of “The Wendy
Williams Show” from 2008 to 2021.
She stepped down from hosting amid medical issues and was
public about her struggles with Graves’ Disease and lymphedema. Her talk show
was later canceled and aired its final episode in June 2022 after several guest
hosts filled in for her.
