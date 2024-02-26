Star Trek and Marvel actor, KENNETH MITCHELL, dies at 49

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49 following a five-year battle with ALS.
His family confirmed his untimely passing on social media.
A statement from his loved ones on X read: "With heavy
hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father,
husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend."
“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful
challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each
one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment.
They added: "He lived by the principals that each day
is a gift and we never walk alone."
The actor is survived by his wife Susan and their two
children Lilah and Kallum.
The Canadian actor played several roles in sci-fi series
Star Trek: Discovery, a spin-off of the beloved sci-fi franchise. He played
Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, and Aurellio in the show. He also appeared
as Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019) and starred as Eric Green in the CBS
TV series Jericho between 2006 and 2008.
Kenneth previously opened up about his ALS diagnosis.
He told People magazine in 2020: "The moment that they
told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie.
"That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that
scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was
just a complete disbelief, a shock."
Mitchell played three Klingon characters in the first two
seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. He was Kol in Season one, Kol-Sha and Tenavik
in Season two. Then as his disease worsened, he played Aurellio, a character
who used a hoverchair, a feature enabling him to use his wheelchair.
According to John Hopkins Medicine, ALS is a fatal motor
neuron disease. It is characterized by progressive degeneration of nerve cells
in the spinal cord and brain. ALS affects voluntary control of arms and legs,
and leads to trouble breathing.
