IG KOOME begs GACHAGUA to allow corrupt police officers to license liquor outlets – Look!





Monday, February 26, 2024 - Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, has begged the government to allow Kenya Police to license liquor outlets.

Speaking during the Illicit Alcohol And Drug Eradication Conference in Mombasa on Monday, Koome said that the licensing of alcohol outlets should be regarded as a security issue because people are dying.

He requested Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who presided over the conference to have the licensing reverted to the police like it was previously.

"Your Excellency, I will request that maybe the law be changed regarding the licensing of alcohol outlets to return to the way it was in the past," the Inspector General said.

Koome claimed that governors have politicised the licensing of the outlets, saying all they look at is votes and revenues for their devolved units and thereby police should be given that job.

