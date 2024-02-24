Son of a woman who took Ksh 2 Million to Pastor EZEKIEL arrested and charged in court as it emerges that he had stolen Ksh 8 Million from a Chinese national.



Saturday, February 24, 2024 - The son of an elderly woman who left Kenyans talking early this month for taking Sh 2 million to Pastor Ezekiel’s church in Mavueni has been charged with stealing over Sh 8 Million from a Chinese national.

Ronado Okello, a taxi driver in Nairobi, is alleged to have taken over 50,000 dollars that a Chinese client forgot in his car when he alighted.



It is alleged that he went and exchanged the money for Kenya shillings.

He then gave his mother Sh 2 million from the stash, who in turn went to Pastor Ezekiel’s church with the money to ask for prayers.



Okello was arraigned before Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi and charged with stealing.



It is alleged that on February 2, he stole 50,000 USD, Tsh 2 million, an iPad, clothes, and other personal effects all totalling Sh 8,350,00 from the Chinese man identified as Mr. Yang.

Yang had forgotten the money and the personal items in the taxi.



The suspect denied the charge and pleaded with the court to grant him reasonable bail terms.



According to the police report, Yang ordered a ride and Okello picked up the request and he was to drop him in Kilimani and when they reached China Town which was the destination, he forgot to pick up his personal items from the car.



Yang had requested the ride from the Swiss Lenana Mount Hotel to take him to Chinatown in Kilimani.



Okello was released on a Sh 2 Million bond and a surety of the same amount and the court directed that he be supplied with all witness statements.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.