DCI confirms the arrest of WILLIAM OTIENO for withdrawing Ksh 413,000 sent to him erroneously by a Kenyan lady based in Saudi Arabia - He was arrested at Kenya-Tanzania border.

The Director DCI instructed the DCI's Nairobi Region Coordinator
to launch a thorough probe into the allegations with the view of taking
appropriate measures to deliver justice.
The position of the matter has been found to be as follows:
That the complainant, Irene Waithera Maina, while in Saudia
Arabia wanted to send some money to her sister back in Kenya, thus went to the
bank where she left a total of Ksh 413,000 and her sister's details with the
teller.
She was instructed to wait for three days before the money would
reflect in her sister's account, but on the expiry of the period, her sister
confirmed that she had not received the money.
The complainant returned to the bank only to find that the
amount was erroneously deposited to a different mobile subscriber registered in
the name of William Otieno.
The bank tried to reverse the transaction but only managed to
reverse Ksh171,000 while the balance of Sh242,000 had already been withdrawn by
the unintended recipient.
The complainant decided to board a flight to Kenya to follow up
on the matter and reported at Kasarani Police Station where the case was
referred to the DCI Kasarani for action.
Two detectives were assigned the case where they launched
investigations into, "Intentionally Withholding Payment Delivered
Erroneously Contrary to Section 35 of Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act no. 5
of 2018."
Upon investigations, William Otieno was traced to the Bande area at
the Kenya-Tanzania border during the Christmas period, before he relocated to
Mombasa at the Likoni area.
On January 13, 2024, the suspect was nabbed and booked at Inuka
Police Station in Likoni.
In compliance with the 24-hour rule within which a suspect must
be arraigned before a magistrate, the suspect was released on a KSh22,000 cash
bail but thereafter switched off his phone.
On February 20, 2024, the investigating officers got a tip on
the whereabouts of the suspect, where they proceeded to Mombasa and managed to
arrest the suspect the following day.
On February 22, the suspect was arraigned at Makadara Law Court
where he was charged and granted bail of Sh200,000 with a surety of Sh400,000.
The case will be mentioned on June 18, 2024, with its hearing
scheduled for October 24, 2024.
Whereas the case is Pending before Court (PBC), the alleged
misconduct of the investigating officers will be investigated and appropriate
action taken.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments