Sit back and watch as Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA announces drastic changes – Look! Things will never be the same again





Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has made drastic changes to his office.

In a statement yesterday, Mwaura announced that his office will be decentralizing how the national government communicates with Kenyans.

He noted that his office will from now on be having weekly press conferences in the counties.

“The Office of the Government Spokesperson & The National Government Communications Centre is decentralizing how the national government communicates with Kenyans by having our weekly press conferences in the counties,” read the statement in part.

The office of the Government spokesperson has so far held local briefings in Wajir, Tana River, and Kilifi Counties.

The announcement comes after Mwaura attended a briefing session by the Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan.

The session was also attended by Deputy Government Spokesperson Gabriel Muthuma, staff from the office of the government spokesperson, and head of government agencies in Homa Bay county.

The office of the government spokesperson is mandated to coordinate, plan, manage, and implement communication of government policies, programs, and initiatives.

It is also mandated with providing oversight of the technical operations of the Directorates of Information, Public Communication, and Film Services, Kenya News Agency, Government Advertising Agency, Office of the Information Secretary, the Government Media Centre, and all affiliated functions in various Ministries and Government Agencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST