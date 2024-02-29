Sit back and watch as Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA announces drastic changes – Look! Things will never be the same again

In a statement yesterday, Mwaura announced that his office
will be decentralizing how the national government communicates with Kenyans.
He noted that his office will from now on be having weekly
press conferences in the counties.
“The Office of the Government Spokesperson & The
National Government Communications Centre is decentralizing how the national
government communicates with Kenyans by having our weekly press conferences in
the counties,” read the statement in part.
The office of the Government spokesperson has so far held
local briefings in Wajir, Tana River, and Kilifi Counties.
The announcement comes after Mwaura attended a briefing
session by the Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan.
The session was also attended by Deputy Government
Spokesperson Gabriel Muthuma, staff from the office of the government
spokesperson, and head of government agencies in Homa Bay county.
The office of the government spokesperson is mandated to
coordinate, plan, manage, and implement communication of government policies,
programs, and initiatives.
It is also mandated with providing oversight of the
technical operations of the Directorates of Information, Public Communication,
and Film Services, Kenya News Agency, Government Advertising Agency, Office of
the Information Secretary, the Government Media Centre, and all affiliated
functions in various Ministries and Government Agencies.
