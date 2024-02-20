Shock as it emerges that RUTO is using RAILA’s endorsement for AU job to woo Azimio MPs to back his draconian Housing Bill

He is so crafty that he now plans to use the
government’s endorsement for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become
the next African Union Commission’s (AUC) chair to garner support from
opposition MPs to approve the Affordable Housing Bill currently before the
House.
The bill, which is expected to come for the third
reading this week, has divided MPs, with the opposition side insisting it is
unconstitutional.
MPs allied to the government are converging in
Naivasha to strategise on the bill.
MPs revealed that the government side has been
approaching individual MPs and opposition leadership to seek their support.
A source who did not want to be named said the
government believes that the opposition should support them when the
bill comes for the third reading, given its endorsement for Raila to gun for the AUC
position.
“It is only logical that the opposition supports this bill.
"We have supported them previously and we are doing the same
now for Raila,” the source stated.
However, Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi and
Minority Whip Junet Mohammed said they are not aware of the government’s
scheme.
Junet was categorical that opposition MPs will
reject the bill.
Wandayi declined to comment on the matter.
Other than the Housing Bill, it is understood
that the government side is also considering using the National Dialogue
Committee (NADCO) report to seek support for the Housing Bill.
