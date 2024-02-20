Shock as it emerges that RUTO is using RAILA’s endorsement for AU job to woo Azimio MPs to back his draconian Housing Bill





Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – There is no doubt that President William Ruto is a smart and cunning politician.

He is so crafty that he now plans to use the government’s endorsement for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Commission’s (AUC) chair to garner support from opposition MPs to approve the Affordable Housing Bill currently before the House.

The bill, which is expected to come for the third reading this week, has divided MPs, with the opposition side insisting it is unconstitutional.

MPs allied to the government are converging in Naivasha to strategise on the bill.

MPs revealed that the government side has been approaching individual MPs and opposition leadership to seek their support.

A source who did not want to be named said the government believes that the opposition should support them when the bill comes for the third reading, given its endorsement for Raila to gun for the AUC position.

“It is only logical that the opposition supports this bill.

"We have supported them previously and we are doing the same now for Raila,” the source stated.

However, Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi and Minority Whip Junet Mohammed said they are not aware of the government’s scheme.

Junet was categorical that opposition MPs will reject the bill.

Wandayi declined to comment on the matter.

Other than the Housing Bill, it is understood that the government side is also considering using the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report to seek support for the Housing Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST