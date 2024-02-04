SHOCK as it emerges that celebrated actor and CIRU MURIUKI’s fiancé Charles ‘Charlie’ Ouda took his own life - See what he was battling silently even as he appeared okay on social media.





Monday, February 5, 2024 - Fans of the local film industry have been reeling in shock following the sudden demise of veteran actor Charles ‘Charlie’ Ouda.

Charlie is renowned for his roles in popular shows like Makutano Junction, Junction Junior, Second Family and Salem.

Charlie’s family announced his sudden demise through a statement, leaving Kenyans speculating.

It is now emerging that he took his own life.

According to well-placed sources, he has been silently battling alcoholism.

He seemed okay on the last day he was seen alive but deep down, he was suffering in silence.

He attended a party held for the casts of Maisha Magic’s ‘Salem Show before he took his own life.

One of the stars of the show, Jackie Matubia, took to Instagram to express her profound grief, sharing memories of happier times spent with Charles.

In a series of videos from the previous day, they were seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company, oblivious to the tragedy that would soon unfold.

In her posts, Jackie conveyed her disbelief and sorrow at Charles’s sudden departure.

She reminisced about his vibrant spirit and zest for life, unable to come to terms with the fact that he was gone.

“My heart is broken, Someone wake me up, with a candle,” Jackie wrote.

Charles was 38 years old at the time of his untimely death.

His family issued a statement and appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of the grieving fiancée Ciku Muriuki and the Ouda family during this difficult time.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki inform you of his passing on the night of 3rd February 2024.

"He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old,” the statement read.

“We appeal to all to give his fiancée Ciru, and the Oudas space to grieve this unfathomable loss.

"More details will be given in due course,” the statement continued.

