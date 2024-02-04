SHOCK as it emerges that celebrated actor and CIRU MURIUKI’s fiancé Charles ‘Charlie’ Ouda took his own life - See what he was battling silently even as he appeared okay on social media.

Charlie is
renowned for his roles in popular shows like Makutano Junction, Junction
Junior, Second Family and Salem.
Charlie’s
family announced his sudden demise through a statement, leaving Kenyans speculating.
It is now
emerging that he took his own life.
According to
well-placed sources, he has been silently battling alcoholism.
He seemed
okay on the last day he was seen alive but deep down, he was suffering in
silence.
He attended
a party held for the casts of Maisha Magic’s ‘Salem Show before he took his own
life.
One of the
stars of the show, Jackie Matubia, took to Instagram to express her profound
grief, sharing memories of happier times spent with Charles.
In a series
of videos from the previous day, they were seen laughing and enjoying each
other’s company, oblivious to the tragedy that would soon unfold.
In her
posts, Jackie conveyed her disbelief and sorrow at Charles’s sudden departure.
She
reminisced about his vibrant spirit and zest for life, unable to come to terms
with the fact that he was gone.
“My
heart is broken, Someone wake me up, with a candle,” Jackie wrote.
Charles was 38 years old at the time of his untimely death.
His family issued a statement and appealed to everyone to respect
the privacy of the grieving fiancée Ciku Muriuki and the Ouda family
during this difficult time.
“It is with
deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki
inform you of his passing on the night of 3rd February 2024.
"He was
a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old,” the statement
read.
“We appeal
to all to give his fiancée Ciru, and the Oudas space to grieve this
unfathomable loss.
"More
details will be given in due course,” the statement continued.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
