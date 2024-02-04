Caught on CCTV: Kenyan slay queen steals from a Nigerian man after visiting his apartment and flees in an Uber! Shame on you MARY!! (VIDEO).

According to reports, the Nigerian man has known her for
long.
She occasionally visits his apartment and whenever she visits
him, he allows her to use his gadgets.
The victim left her in the bedroom and went to enjoy the
cool breeze in the apartment’s swimming pool, not knowing that she had an evil
plan.
She reportedly stole 5 iPhones and Ksh 30,000 in cash and
vanished after he sent her to pick up a delivery for him at the gate.
She then blocked the victim.
She was captured on CCTV boarding an Uber after stealing the
phones and money.
Local socialite Black Cinderella exposed her on Instagram.
