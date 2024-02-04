Caught on CCTV: Kenyan slay queen steals from a Nigerian man after visiting his apartment and flees in an Uber! Shame on you MARY!! (VIDEO).





Monday, February 5, 2024 - A Kenyan slay queen, identified as Mary, is wanted by the police over theft at an apartment occupied by a Nigerian national.

According to reports, the Nigerian man has known her for long.

She occasionally visits his apartment and whenever she visits him, he allows her to use his gadgets.

The victim left her in the bedroom and went to enjoy the cool breeze in the apartment’s swimming pool, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

She reportedly stole 5 iPhones and Ksh 30,000 in cash and vanished after he sent her to pick up a delivery for him at the gate.

She then blocked the victim.

She was captured on CCTV boarding an Uber after stealing the phones and money.

Local socialite Black Cinderella exposed her on Instagram.

Check this out.







