Monday, February 5, 2024 - Alcohol addiction has claimed the life of former Makutano Junction actor Charles “Charlie” Ouda.

The talented actor took his own life, leaving his family and friends in shock.

He appeared okay and no one knew that he had suicidal thoughts.

He loved Johnie Walker as seen in the photos below.













