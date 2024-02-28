Quack lawyer BRIAN MWENDA announces that he is off the market - Meet his pretty girlfriend! Beautiful ladies love bad boys (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Quack lawyer Brian Mwenda Njagi has announced his engagement to actress and radio personality, Kat Kenzie.

Mwenda took to his Instagram account and poured out his feelings after the beautiful lady said 'yes'

He expressed deep admiration and gratitude to Kenzie for standing with him during difficult times.

“You are graceful, elegant, kind, intelligent, honourable, cultured, and dignified. Your mind is beautiful, your spirit is relentless and undoubtedly one to aspire to,” he wrote.

“Thank you for walking with me during the most challenging days of my life without judgment.

"I hope I can be half the friend that you are,” he added.

He vowed to support her in every possible way, hoping that their engagement would not hinder her pursuit of her goals but rather enable her to live her purpose fully.

Mwenda came into the limelight after he was accused of impersonating a High Court lawyer.

He is also facing charges of forging a certificate for admission to practice law.

Below are photos of his girlfriend.

























