See why President RUTO is campaigning for RAILA ODINGA to join AU - is BABA aware of this trap?





Monday, February 19, 2024 - Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has said President William Ruto is campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to become Africa Union Chairperson to push him out of Kenyan politics.

In a statement on Monday, Aukot, who is a lawyer by profession, said Ruto is pushing Raila Odinga out of Kenyan politics because he knows he is still a threat to his re-election in 2027.

Aukot said the president fears that Raila's fanatical following can destabilise Kenya Kwanza's 'feckless' administration.

"The "political genius" of KK administration under President William Ruto just needs to come out clean and say they're getting rid of Baba, Jakam, Aguambo, a.k.a Tinga, Nyakwar Odima, Raila Odinga, out of Kenya's politics since he has a fanatical following that can destabilize a feckless administration," Aukot said.

However, Aukot advised the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition Party leader to use the opportunity to exit the local political scene with dignity.

He said that if Raila is elected to the AU position, he should take it as a retirement benefit and anoint his successor in ODM.

"Jakom, Raila Odinga, if you get it, appreciate it as a retirement benefit.

"There is no need to come back to local and national politics.

"You need to be magnanimous enough and anoint a successor in both The ODM party and #LuoNyanza.

" That would be the hallmark of a good leader. Don't waste that chance," Aukot said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST