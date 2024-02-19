See why President RUTO is campaigning for RAILA ODINGA to join AU - is BABA aware of this trap?

In a statement on Monday, Aukot, who is a lawyer by profession, said Ruto
is pushing Raila Odinga out of Kenyan politics because he knows he is still a
threat to his re-election in 2027.
Aukot said the president fears
that Raila's fanatical following can destabilise Kenya Kwanza's 'feckless'
administration.
"The "political
genius" of KK administration under President William Ruto just needs to
come out clean and say they're getting rid of Baba, Jakam, Aguambo, a.k.a
Tinga, Nyakwar Odima, Raila Odinga, out of Kenya's politics since he has a
fanatical following that can destabilize a feckless administration," Aukot
said.
However, Aukot advised the Azimio
la Umoja one Kenya Coalition Party leader to use the opportunity to exit the
local political scene with dignity.
He said that if Raila is elected
to the AU position, he should take it as a retirement benefit and anoint his
successor in ODM.
"Jakom, Raila Odinga, if you get it, appreciate it as a retirement benefit.
"There is no need to come back to local and national politics.
"You need to be magnanimous enough and anoint a successor in both The ODM party and #LuoNyanza.
" That would be the
hallmark of a good leader. Don't waste that chance," Aukot said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
