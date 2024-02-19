Here is WILLIAM RUTO’s response after UHURU accused him of taking Kenya to the dogs

Monday, February 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has responded to his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, who accused him of leading the country into a ditch.

During the burial ceremony of former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya's wife on Saturday, Uhuru said focused leaders should look ahead, not behind.

Uhuru said the current administration, under Ruto, is steering the country in the wrong direction.

But in response, Ruto claimed that Uhuru was unhappy that he was implementing the affordable housing plan.

Ruto said the success story of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance housing plan was the one making Uhuru cry.

"I hear one of our friends say that when he sees things, he feels like crying.

“It is true because they are now wondering if it was actually true that housing was possible and you wasted time on reggae,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST