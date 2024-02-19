Kenyans don’t need houses, they need food! –ARCHBISHOP MUHERIA tells President RUTO





Monday, February 19,2024 - The Archbishop of Nyeri Diocese, Antony Muheria, has accused the government of refusing to listen to the plight of Kenyans, who he says are suffering the burden of the high cost of living due to heavy taxation.

Speaking at Kiriti Catholic Church in Nyeri on Sunday when he launched the Lenten campaign 2024 for the archdioceses themed ‘Integrity for a just nation’, Muheria called on Kenyans to pray for the leadership of the nation to have a change of heart and listen to dissenting voices.

“The cost of living has become totally unbearable, we are asking if there is no space for the government to listen.

"We have called our leaders about the strains they have put on the Kenyan people but all our calls have fallen on deaf ears,” the archbishop said.

The church leader accused the government of failing to address priority areas of concern for Kenyans and passing punitive legislation.

“It seems that no one wants to have a conversation. We need dialogue on taxes, we need a dialogue about the housing levy.

"Yes, it can pass through parliament but that does not mean it is right, our people do not necessarily need houses, they need food and survival, can we address that?” posed Muheria.

Muheria is among clerics who have been criticising President William Ruto‘s government for failing to fulfill the promises they made during campaigns in the year 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST