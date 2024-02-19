Kenyans don’t need houses, they need food! –ARCHBISHOP MUHERIA tells President RUTO

Speaking at Kiriti Catholic Church in Nyeri on Sunday when
he launched the Lenten campaign 2024 for the archdioceses themed ‘Integrity for
a just nation’, Muheria called on Kenyans to pray for the leadership of the
nation to have a change of heart and listen to dissenting voices.
“The cost of living has become totally unbearable, we are asking if there is no space for the government to listen.
"We have called our
leaders about the strains they have put on the Kenyan people but all our calls
have fallen on deaf ears,” the archbishop said.
The church leader accused the government of failing to
address priority areas of concern for Kenyans and passing punitive legislation.
“It seems that no one wants to have a conversation. We need dialogue on taxes, we need a dialogue about the housing levy.
"Yes, it can pass
through parliament but that does not mean it is right, our people do not
necessarily need houses, they need food and survival, can we address that?”
posed Muheria.
Muheria is among clerics who have been criticising President
William Ruto‘s government for failing to fulfill the promises they made during
campaigns in the year 2022.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments