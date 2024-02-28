See how RAILA ODINGA lied to Kenyans after he was spotted meeting RUTO in Uganda - Why do they fear saying it was a Handshake?



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was over the weekend spotted meeting with President William Ruto.

The two political rivals met in Uganda in a meeting mediated by Uganda's dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The two, according to impeccable sources, signed a pact where they agreed to work together for the sake of the nation.

Raila first agreed to recognise Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya, a thing he did immediately after the meeting.

Ruto, on his part, agreed to grant Raila Odinga seven cabinet slots in his government and also support his African Union Chairperson bid.

Surprisingly, Raila on Wednesday said he bumped into Ruto in Uganda and they had not planned for a meeting.

Raila also said the only thing they talked about with the two leaders was his candidacy as AU chairperson.

“After we talked about my candidature, they talked about the issue of oil among themselves. I asked for their support and both of them agreed they would support me.

"President Museveni said he would be the one to propose me as the chair of AUC and I said thank you.

"I am not going away. Addis Ababa is only 2 hours away from Nairobi. I am available, whenever I am called I will answer.

" I am ready to work with you people," Raila told Homa Bay county residents.

