See how ORENGO is ‘promoting’ poverty in Siaya as KHALWALE calls him out – You won’t believe what he did on Saturday?

In a statement via X, Khalwale urged Governor
Orengo to instead support Siaya farmers to rear dairy cows.
The UDA senator said Governor Orengo’s move to
distribute the cows was promoting poverty in the lake-side county.
“My brother, sii kwa ubaya, but please stop
promoting poverty. Support the farmers of Siaya to rear dairy cows,” said
Khalwale.
Orengo presided over the distribution of 215
improved cattle breeds to various farmers at Ragegni Primary School, North
Uyoma in Siaya on Saturday.
In a statement on social media, the Siaya
Governor said agriculture is the pillar of the county’s economic, commercial,
and industrial transformation vowing to ensure resources are allocated to the
sectors to improve the livelihoods of the Siaya locals.
“Agriculture remains the pillar for our economic, industrial, and commercial transformation.
"I will ensure most of our
resources go towards sectors and value chains that will change the lives of
people in the shortest time possible,” said Orengo.
