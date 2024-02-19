See how ORENGO is ‘promoting’ poverty in Siaya as KHALWALE calls him out – You won’t believe what he did on Saturday?





Monday, February 19, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has told off Siaya Governor James Orengo for distributing cattle to Siaya residents.

In a statement via X, Khalwale urged Governor Orengo to instead support Siaya farmers to rear dairy cows.

The UDA senator said Governor Orengo’s move to distribute the cows was promoting poverty in the lake-side county.

“My brother, sii kwa ubaya, but please stop promoting poverty. Support the farmers of Siaya to rear dairy cows,” said Khalwale.

Orengo presided over the distribution of 215 improved cattle breeds to various farmers at Ragegni Primary School, North Uyoma in Siaya on Saturday.

In a statement on social media, the Siaya Governor said agriculture is the pillar of the county’s economic, commercial, and industrial transformation vowing to ensure resources are allocated to the sectors to improve the livelihoods of the Siaya locals.

“Agriculture remains the pillar for our economic, industrial, and commercial transformation.

"I will ensure most of our resources go towards sectors and value chains that will change the lives of people in the shortest time possible,” said Orengo.

