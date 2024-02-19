Is KHALWALE planning to dump RUTO? See what Western leaders said after skipping the president’s recent tour in Kakamega

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is on the receiving end for snubbing President William Ruto’s recent tour of Kakamega County.
Khalwale
was conspicuously missing from Ruto’s tour; a move that even attracted the
condemnation from Azimio Leaders in the region.
Led by
Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, the leaders faulted Khalwale for not advocating
for development projects in the county, terming it as a failure to deliver as
per his mandate.
Speaking
during the burial ceremony of the late Mzee Joseph Khagali in Lubao, in
Shinyalu Sub-County, Governor Barasa cited Khalwale’s absence during a
recent visit by Ruto to justify his argument.
Barasa
highlighted what he described as Khalwale’s reluctance towards development
initiatives, such as failing to utilise his position at the Senate to advocate
for more resources for devolved units.
President
William Ruto has in the past three months visited over twenty counties, among
them Kakamega during his tour to the Western region.
“During
a recent visit by President H.E William Ruto, where we gathered to discuss
crucial development projects in the County, including the completion of the
Kakamega Level-6 hospital, Kakamega Airport, and Bukhungu International
Stadium, the Senator was conspicuously absent,” Barasa stated.
The
governor, however, promised to work together with the Senator to promote development
in the county.
“Despite
our differences, I am willing to collaborate with the Senator to bring about
positive change in the livelihoods of Kakamega residents,” he promised.
Barasa
also commended the current leadership of the Ikolomani Constituency under
Bernard Shinali for the visible development, including rectifying missteps made
by past leaders.
“During
Senator Khalwale's ten-year tenure as an MP despite receiving CDF funds,
Ikolomani ranked last in transformative leadership across Kenya,” Barasa
noted.
