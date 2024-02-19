Is KHALWALE planning to dump RUTO? See what Western leaders said after skipping the president’s recent tour in Kakamega

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is on the receiving end for snubbing President William Ruto’s recent tour of Kakamega County.

Khalwale was conspicuously missing from Ruto’s tour; a move that even attracted the condemnation from Azimio Leaders in the region.

Led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, the leaders faulted Khalwale for not advocating for development projects in the county, terming it as a failure to deliver as per his mandate.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late Mzee Joseph Khagali in Lubao, in Shinyalu Sub-County, Governor Barasa cited Khalwale’s absence during a recent visit by Ruto to justify his argument.

Barasa highlighted what he described as Khalwale’s reluctance towards development initiatives, such as failing to utilise his position at the Senate to advocate for more resources for devolved units.

President William Ruto has in the past three months visited over twenty counties, among them Kakamega during his tour to the Western region.

“During a recent visit by President H.E William Ruto, where we gathered to discuss crucial development projects in the County, including the completion of the Kakamega Level-6 hospital, Kakamega Airport, and Bukhungu International Stadium, the Senator was conspicuously absent,” Barasa stated.

The governor, however, promised to work together with the Senator to promote development in the county.

“Despite our differences, I am willing to collaborate with the Senator to bring about positive change in the livelihoods of Kakamega residents,” he promised.

Barasa also commended the current leadership of the Ikolomani Constituency under Bernard Shinali for the visible development, including rectifying missteps made by past leaders.

“During Senator Khalwale's ten-year tenure as an MP despite receiving CDF funds, Ikolomani ranked last in transformative leadership across Kenya,” Barasa noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST