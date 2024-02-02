RUTO says all criminals behind the Embakasi gas inferno will be dealt with including police officers who slept on their job

Friday, February 2, 2024- President William Ruto’s government has condoled with the victims of the Thursday gas explosion in Embakasi East that claimed the lives of 3 and injured hundreds.
Speaking on Friday when he toured the area, Government
spokesman Isaac Mwaura said the state has already brought forensic experts to
investigate what caused the incident.
"Investigations are
underway to establish the real cause of the explosion," Mwaura said.
Mwaura maintained that the
owners of the facility must take full responsibility, including compensating
the victims.
"There is no denial that if
at all EPRA denied them the license, then the owners may have allegedly
corrupted their way...so, they also need to come on board," he stated.
Mwaura further warned that those
who may have "slept on the job" will be held responsible.
No arrest has been made so far.
What Mwaura refused to tell
Kenyans is that police officers from Embakasi police station have been collecting
bribes from the depot since 2019.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments