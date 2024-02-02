RUTO says all criminals behind the Embakasi gas inferno will be dealt with including police officers who slept on their job



Friday, February 2, 2024- President William Ruto’s government has condoled with the victims of the Thursday gas explosion in Embakasi East that claimed the lives of 3 and injured hundreds.

Speaking on Friday when he toured the area, Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said the state has already brought forensic experts to investigate what caused the incident.

"Investigations are underway to establish the real cause of the explosion," Mwaura said.

Mwaura maintained that the owners of the facility must take full responsibility, including compensating the victims.

"There is no denial that if at all EPRA denied them the license, then the owners may have allegedly corrupted their way...so, they also need to come on board," he stated.

Mwaura further warned that those who may have "slept on the job" will be held responsible.

No arrest has been made so far.

What Mwaura refused to tell Kenyans is that police officers from Embakasi police station have been collecting bribes from the depot since 2019.

