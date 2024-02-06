SAKAJA saves the day as he averts another disaster in Embakasi after a suspected gas leak – Look! God bless him

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja became a hero to many yesterday after he moved swiftly to avert another fire disaster following a suspected gas leak in Embakasi.

Sakaja was forced to intervene after residents started fleeing the Mradi village in Embakasi over a suspected fresh gas leak.

In a statement on Monday, Sakaja, through Nairobi County Head of Public Service Patrick Analo, deployed a multi-agency team, including the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) officials, to contain the situation.

“We have been made aware of a suspected new gas leak in the area where the incident happened on Thursday night, in Mradi Estate, Embakasi East.

"A multi-agency team led by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the County disaster team are investigating this,” read the statement in part.

Analo noted that the area has been secured and precautionary measures, including evacuation of neighboring residences.

“All County Government Emergency services are on high alert and standby at the scene to provide the necessary support. Further updates will be provided progressively,” he added.

On Thursday last week, a gas leak occurred that caused an explosion injuring over 300 people in the Mradi area.

