RUTO moves to set the record straight as reveals why foreign president prefer MUDAVADI to GACHAGUA – You won’t believe this

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed why he loves working with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

While speaking in the Western region, Ruto heaped praises on Mudavadi, revealing that he is among the most dedicated government officials.

Ruto noted that Musalia has transformed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a short while.

The Head of State revealed that Mudavadi's experience and expertise in the docket have won hearts globally.

Ruto told the audience that when he is not travelling outside for international engagements, most foreign Presidents prefer meeting Mudavadi to his own Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

"We all agree that we have the best diplomat in Musalia Mudavadi. This is because of how he executes his mandate.

"When I am a little bit held up, most countries request me to send Musalia Mudavadi because he will perfectly deliver," Ruto stated.

Mudavadi assumed the role of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary in October 2023 taking over from Alfred Mutua whose tenure was characterised by controversies.

The Kenya Kwanza banked on Mudavadi's experience to save the face of the docket which was slowly turning into a nightmare for Kenya.

Four months down the line, Ruto noted that Mudavadi had sealed several deals including during his recent trip to the US where he secured a deal on the diaspora bond structuring deal which he argued was key to economic transformation.

“We are working on a secure bond that will offer better returns than interest rates in the source markets for our diaspora remittances," Mudavadi said.

"The bond will enable the government to diversify its public debt mix, reducing the country’s exposure to costly commercial debt," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST