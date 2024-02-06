I was over the moon when the court declared RUTO's Housing Levy illegal – UDA MP says

Tuesday, January 6, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has for once admitted that she was over the moon when the court stopped the controversial housing levy.
In an interview with one of the
local TV stations on Tuesday, Wamuchomba said following the court's decision,
she felt the courts stood for truth.
The MP noted that she also felt
like the Constitution of Kenya was defended by the judiciary.
"I was one of the happiest people when I saw the Judiciary say no to House Tax.
"That day I was very happy. Do you know why? Because the Judiciary stood for the truth.
"The
constitution of Kenya which we all swore to protect was defended," she
said
The legislator's remarks come a
few days after the Court of Appeal declined to suspend orders barring the state
from deducting salaried Kenyans housing levy.
Justices Lydia Achode, John
Mativo, and Gatembu Kairu said that the public interest lies in awaiting the
determination of the appeal.
"This is because if the
stay sought is granted at the stage, should we affirm the challenged decision,
then some far-reaching decisions that will have been undertaken under the
challenged laws may not be reversible," they said.
"Public interest in our
view tilts favour of in not granting the stay or the suspension sought."
The High Court had earlier
declared the mandatory housing levy unconstitutional.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
